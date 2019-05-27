Non-parliamentary party wants Facebook blocked in Romania

The National Christian and Democrat Peasants Party (PNŢCD) has argued Facebook is to blame for interfering with the EU elections in Romania. The announcement was made in a Facebook post, News.ro reported.

The post doesn’t currently appear in the PNŢCD Facebook feed but a screen capture of it was presented by Adevarul.ro. PNŢCD leader Aurelian Pavelescu said it was a case of a fake news and that the PNŢCD page where the message was distributed was a fake one, Adevarul reported. However, the Facebook icon on the PNŢCD website links to the Facebook page Pavelescu called fake. Furthermore, a link to the same page appears in the Pavelescu’s Facebook profile, Adevarul wrote.

“Protest against Facebook. These elections were tarnished by the social network Facebook. Just as Paul Hitter declared a few minutes ago on Antena 3 that he is blocked by Facebook ahead of important events, many PNŢCD members are blocked for sharing the political messages of Aurelian Pavelescu,” the post read.

In the same post, PNŢCD said Facebook was “tolerating the vulgar language and instigation to violence of the representatives of the other parties.”

It also asked the Government to “take all the necessary measures to block the access of Facebook in Romania” and the Parliament to establish an investigation committee. “Zuckerberg should come to Romania to give explanations. Facebook makes a lot of money off of the Romanian users but pays no attention to the Romanian market. We find this behavior of the company to be unacceptable,” the post quoted by Adevarul reads.

This March, PNŢCD announced it would support the Social Democrat Party (PSD) in the EU Parliament elections.

PNŢCD was established by dissidents Corneliu Coposu and Ion Rațiu in 1990, after the fall of Communism as a successor of the inter-war National Peasants' Party. It was led by Coposu, who had spent 17 years in Communist prisons. One of the points in its program at the time was reinstating constitutional monarchy in Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

