Romanian Liberals want to rule alone, but with broad support in Parliament

Liberal Party (PNL) president Florin Citu announced on Tuesday, October 26, that prime minister-designate Nicolae Ciucă sent to the leaders of the parliamentary parties an invitation to an armistice for a given period, aimed at providing majority support in Parliament to a minority government that he would head. Otherway, the situation will come out of control, acting PM Citu implied.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) answered the invitation positively - but stressed that the minority government should include in its ruling strategy the ten conditions (in the economic, social and sanitary sectors) that the Liberal Party just refused, G4media.ro reported.

The reformist party USR reiterated its intention to either return as part of the centre-right coalition or not support any government.

"Today, the prime minister-designate sent to the political leaders of the parties a document, a [call for an] armistice, by which all parties would support this minority government for a limited period of time, and we will support it in Parliament until the winter is over. In the meantime, we have time to talk. [...] If the political leaders still don't agree to unblock the crisis, we are heading quickly towards a situation that we can no longer manage," Citu said, quoted by G4media.ro.

President Klaus Iohannis can dissolve the Parliament after the lawmakers reject two prime minister candidates but not sooner than 60 days after the first negative vote (that took place on October 20). This would keep in place acting PM Citu and his cabinet for a longer period.

