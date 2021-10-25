Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 08:31
Politics

Romanian Social Democrats to conditionally support Liberal Government for three months

25 October 2021
Following a phone conversation with the prime minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) proposed to support the would-be Liberal (PNL) Government for a limited period of time until February 1, conditioned a list of the implementation of ten requirements in the economic, sanitary and social areas.

The consultations between the two will continue after the PM-designate Ciuca completes the ruling strategy and evaluates the requirements submitted by the Social Democrats, according to a statement quoted by News.ro.

In its turn, PSD leader Coiolacu stressed that his party is ready to support the Liberal Government only for a limited period of time, and this does not imply that the Social Democrats would in any way enter a political alliance with the Liberals.

"We are talking, however, about a political truce aimed at overcoming the pandemic and the problems in the energy sector. We have never considered endorsing the Government for a three-year term," the Social Democrat leader said.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Editor's picks