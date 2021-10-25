Romanian Social Democrats to conditionally support Liberal Government for three months

Following a phone conversation with the prime minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) proposed to support the would-be Liberal (PNL) Government for a limited period of time until February 1, conditioned a list of the implementation of ten requirements in the economic, sanitary and social areas.

The consultations between the two will continue after the PM-designate Ciuca completes the ruling strategy and evaluates the requirements submitted by the Social Democrats, according to a statement quoted by News.ro.

In its turn, PSD leader Coiolacu stressed that his party is ready to support the Liberal Government only for a limited period of time, and this does not imply that the Social Democrats would in any way enter a political alliance with the Liberals.

"We are talking, however, about a political truce aimed at overcoming the pandemic and the problems in the energy sector. We have never considered endorsing the Government for a three-year term," the Social Democrat leader said.

