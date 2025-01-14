Romanian president under pressure from top Liberal members who mention resignation

Influential members of the National Liberal Party (PNL) expressed opinions on the resignation of president Klaus Iohannis, while party acting leader Ilie Bolojan defended Iohannis and rejected a formal approach in this regard.

Klaus Iohannis previously headed PNL, and the rather unpopular and constitutionally problematic decision to extend his term until the presidential elections are held again is dragging down the party's electoral support.

Robert Sighiartău (Bistrița) and Adrian Cozma (Satu Mare) proposed at the party meeting on January 13 that the PNL publicly demand Klaus Iohannis' departure from the position of president in order to de-escalate the political situation, political sources told G4media.ro.

Ilie Bolojan admitted that president Iohannis "has a fairly low trust rating during this period" but stated that those who are calling for his resignation are only playing "in an area of ​​populism."

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)