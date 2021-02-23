Romania’s ruling Liberal party will not amend own Government’s budget

In a rather unusual statement after a meeting of his party's party leadership, PNL president Ludovic Orban assured that the Liberal MPs would back the 2021 draft budget as inked by the Government.

The Government rejected some of the amendments proposed by the Liberal MPs and mayors, Orban - who also serves as head of the Chamber of Deputies - explained.

"In the Executive Bureau, we took the decision, unanimously, to support the budget law in the form in which the Government will adopt it. We made proposals together with our parliamentary colleagues and mayors. Some were adopted, others were not," said Ludovic Orban, quoted by G4media.ro.

The final form of the 2021 state and social security budgets were supposed to be endorsed by the Government on February 22 late and sent to the Parliament on February 23.

