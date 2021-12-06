Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 08:51
Politics

Romanian Liberals pledge to keep ruling coalition "as long as it pursues reforms"

06 December 2021
"We are here to make sure that the reforms will be implemented," former Liberal prime minister Florin Citu, now the leader of the junior ruling party controlled by the Social Democrats, said, quoted by daily Bursa.

He stressed that his party's support for the ruling coalition might be threatened by Social Democrats' actions that would threaten the economic stability through fiscal slippage, would destabilize the economy or put at risk the rule of law and the reforms outlined in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"Now we have the chance, and we are at rule with a Liberal prime minister, and we can make sure that the reforms that will make Romania better and its economy more competitive will be implemented. (...) As long as we see that these things remain on the agenda and that there is no attack on economic stability through the budget, that the economy is not destabilized, there is no attack on the rule of law and that we can pursue the reforms included in the PNRR (...) As long as these things go on, we have this coalition," said Florin Cîţu.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
