Romanian Liberals pledge to keep ruling coalition "as long as it pursues reforms"

"We are here to make sure that the reforms will be implemented," former Liberal prime minister Florin Citu, now the leader of the junior ruling party controlled by the Social Democrats, said, quoted by daily Bursa.

He stressed that his party's support for the ruling coalition might be threatened by Social Democrats' actions that would threaten the economic stability through fiscal slippage, would destabilize the economy or put at risk the rule of law and the reforms outlined in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"Now we have the chance, and we are at rule with a Liberal prime minister, and we can make sure that the reforms that will make Romania better and its economy more competitive will be implemented. (...) As long as we see that these things remain on the agenda and that there is no attack on economic stability through the budget, that the economy is not destabilized, there is no attack on the rule of law and that we can pursue the reforms included in the PNRR (...) As long as these things go on, we have this coalition," said Florin Cîţu.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

