Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Senior ruling party in Romania says budget planning is “a bit trickier” this year

27 January 2021
The leader of Romania's senior ruling party (PNL), former prime minister Ludovic Orban, assured once again that there would be no tax hike this year.

The budget planning draft is under construction - only it is a bit more complicated this year since the ruling coalition includes three political forces, he said, according to Agerpres.

Orban added that the budget planning would assume 4.3% GDP growth - which is slightly above the consensus forecast (and nearly three times the most pessimistic independent forecast).

President Klaus Iohannis reportedly summoned the ruling parties' leaders for more talks on the budget planning on January 26. The day before, prime minister Florin Citu said that a first draft of the 2021 budget law was nearly completed.

The opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) announced it would present an alternative draft for 2021 budget planning to accommodate all the pension, wage, and social allowance increases rejected by the Liberal Government. PSD will also submit amendments to the budget plan promoted by the Government in Parliament.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

