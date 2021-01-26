RO Govt. close to finishing first draft of 2021 state budget

A first draft of the 2021 budget planning was expected for late on January 25, after a last round of discussions with the ministries and other public fund coordinators, prime minister Florin Citu announced on Monday, January 25, Agerpres reported.

The planning will be based on expectations for a nominal GDP “slightly higher” than last year.

The annual growth rate is expected to return in the positive area in the second quarter of the year, according to the latest scenario drafted by the public forecasting body CNSP.

The budget planning is “under construction” and each minister and local administration will have to accept less than they asked for, vice-prime minister Kelemen Hunor stated on this topic.

The main constraint for the 2021 budget planning is the 7% of GDP public deficit that should not be exceeded.

Regarding the 2021 budget priorities, the prime minister stressed that they were announced last year and they refer to "investment and health".

"We are still in a pandemic, we have not escaped the pandemic, to this was added the vaccination campaign, additional resources to pay for the vaccine, of course, but also to support the vaccination campaign, so the budget started from this," Citu said.

The head of the Executive specified that education would also be a priority of the budget, but a prioritization of the investment projects is desired.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

