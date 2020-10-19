Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 08:07
Business

Romania’s PM promises no tax hikes, six more months of kurzarbeit

19 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's prime minister Ludovic Orban assured the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR) that the Government would keep the flat tax rate and not raise taxes or introduce new ones.

The draft that Romania will submit to the European Commission regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan was the main topic of discussion between PM Orban and CDR representatives.

Romania's draft National Recovery and Resilience Plan will be launched in public debate in November and subsequently sent to the European Commission.

"The National Recovery and Resilience Plan, a document currently being compiled by the Ministry of European Funds, will be based on three pillars: supporting transport infrastructure projects, as well as projects aimed at reducing the effects of climate change, and stimulating the business environment," the Government announced in a press release, News.ro reported.

Another topic discussed by PM Orban with the CDR representatives was the fiscal regime. The prime minister underlined his Government's clear position to maintain the flat tax rate and that it does not envisage tax increases or introducing new taxes.

The Government will also continue the measures to keep jobs, such as providing days off for parents whose children can't go to school due to the epidemic, extending the application of the flexible work schedule for six months, and providing incentives to maintain jobs.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 08:07
Business

Romania’s PM promises no tax hikes, six more months of kurzarbeit

19 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's prime minister Ludovic Orban assured the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR) that the Government would keep the flat tax rate and not raise taxes or introduce new ones.

The draft that Romania will submit to the European Commission regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan was the main topic of discussion between PM Orban and CDR representatives.

Romania's draft National Recovery and Resilience Plan will be launched in public debate in November and subsequently sent to the European Commission.

"The National Recovery and Resilience Plan, a document currently being compiled by the Ministry of European Funds, will be based on three pillars: supporting transport infrastructure projects, as well as projects aimed at reducing the effects of climate change, and stimulating the business environment," the Government announced in a press release, News.ro reported.

Another topic discussed by PM Orban with the CDR representatives was the fiscal regime. The prime minister underlined his Government's clear position to maintain the flat tax rate and that it does not envisage tax increases or introducing new taxes.

The Government will also continue the measures to keep jobs, such as providing days off for parents whose children can't go to school due to the epidemic, extending the application of the flexible work schedule for six months, and providing incentives to maintain jobs.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
13 October 2020
Social
Romania's Orthodox Church lashes at Govt. for banning pilgrimages over COVID-19 fears