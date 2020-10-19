Romania’s PM promises no tax hikes, six more months of kurzarbeit

Romania's prime minister Ludovic Orban assured the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR) that the Government would keep the flat tax rate and not raise taxes or introduce new ones.

The draft that Romania will submit to the European Commission regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan was the main topic of discussion between PM Orban and CDR representatives.

Romania's draft National Recovery and Resilience Plan will be launched in public debate in November and subsequently sent to the European Commission.

"The National Recovery and Resilience Plan, a document currently being compiled by the Ministry of European Funds, will be based on three pillars: supporting transport infrastructure projects, as well as projects aimed at reducing the effects of climate change, and stimulating the business environment," the Government announced in a press release, News.ro reported.

Another topic discussed by PM Orban with the CDR representatives was the fiscal regime. The prime minister underlined his Government's clear position to maintain the flat tax rate and that it does not envisage tax increases or introducing new taxes.

The Government will also continue the measures to keep jobs, such as providing days off for parents whose children can't go to school due to the epidemic, extending the application of the flexible work schedule for six months, and providing incentives to maintain jobs.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)