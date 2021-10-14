Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 14:33
Events

Concert in the dark: Pianist to perform classical music in complete darkness in Brasov and Timisoara

14 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A special event called Unseen. Concert in the Dark will hold editions in Brasov and Timisoara later this month, offering classical music fans the chance to listen to Beethoven, Mozart and Liszt in complete darkness.

Romanian-born pianist Florian Mitrea, who made his debut at the Carnegie Hall and is now a professor at the Royal Academy of Music in London, will perform in complete darkness at the Philharmonics in Brasov and Timisoara, News.ro reported. 

Metamorface, a contemporary art installation singed by electronic artist Sebastian Florea, about photos that become sounds and pixels that turn into waves, will complete the experience. Also, at the end of each recital, the audience is invited to participate in a free discussion with the artists and other spectators. 

The recitals are scheduled for October 22 and October 23 in Brasov and October 25 in Timisoara. Tickets cost RON 60 and can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Furtseff/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 10:47
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 14:33
Events

Concert in the dark: Pianist to perform classical music in complete darkness in Brasov and Timisoara

14 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A special event called Unseen. Concert in the Dark will hold editions in Brasov and Timisoara later this month, offering classical music fans the chance to listen to Beethoven, Mozart and Liszt in complete darkness.

Romanian-born pianist Florian Mitrea, who made his debut at the Carnegie Hall and is now a professor at the Royal Academy of Music in London, will perform in complete darkness at the Philharmonics in Brasov and Timisoara, News.ro reported. 

Metamorface, a contemporary art installation singed by electronic artist Sebastian Florea, about photos that become sounds and pixels that turn into waves, will complete the experience. Also, at the end of each recital, the audience is invited to participate in a free discussion with the artists and other spectators. 

The recitals are scheduled for October 22 and October 23 in Brasov and October 25 in Timisoara. Tickets cost RON 60 and can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Furtseff/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 10:47
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks