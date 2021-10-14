Concert in the dark: Pianist to perform classical music in complete darkness in Brasov and Timisoara

A special event called Unseen. Concert in the Dark will hold editions in Brasov and Timisoara later this month, offering classical music fans the chance to listen to Beethoven, Mozart and Liszt in complete darkness.

Romanian-born pianist Florian Mitrea, who made his debut at the Carnegie Hall and is now a professor at the Royal Academy of Music in London, will perform in complete darkness at the Philharmonics in Brasov and Timisoara, News.ro reported.

Metamorface, a contemporary art installation singed by electronic artist Sebastian Florea, about photos that become sounds and pixels that turn into waves, will complete the experience. Also, at the end of each recital, the audience is invited to participate in a free discussion with the artists and other spectators.

The recitals are scheduled for October 22 and October 23 in Brasov and October 25 in Timisoara. Tickets cost RON 60 and can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro. Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Furtseff/Dreamstime.com)