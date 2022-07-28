Photon Energy to open three photovoltaic power stations in Romania

Dutch renewable energy company Photon Energy will build three new solar farms with a combined capacity of 6 MWp, generating roughly 9.6 GWh annually for the Oltenia region.

Located near the town of Calafat in Dolj County, the power plants will cover over 10.2 hectares of land and will house approximately 10,800 solar panels.

“We’re very glad to be opening the way in Romania, one of the main markets in Central and Eastern Europe,” said Georg Hotar, CEO of the Photon Energy Group. “The power plants in Calafat mark another important stage in our efforts to reach a total capacity of approximately 32 MWp in Romania by the end of 2022,” he added.

After the three power stations are built, the company will have a total of 93 solar farms in its portfolio.

Photon Energy recently started building several other solar farms in Romania. The first is located near Aiud, in Alba County, and will produce 6.8 GWh annually through its 8,700 solar panels. The company also began building another farm in Arad County last month.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneurs Georg Hotar and Michael Gartner, Photon Energy entered the Romanian market in 2015, when it signed maintenance contracts for three solar power plants in the northwest of the country. Photon has solar farms in Australia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

The company is currently developing photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of 236 MW in Romania.

(Photo source: Ciribasa Sorin | Dreamstime.com)