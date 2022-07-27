Electrica Group builds new PV plant for beverages producer Albacher

Electrica Furnizare, part of Electrica Group, announced the turnkey construction of a new photovoltaic plant with an installed power of 4.6 MWp for Albacher Brewery, part of the Romaqua Group Borsec.

This second stage of the project carried out in Alba county for Albacher Brewery involves the installation of a PV power plant with an average annual electricity production estimated at 5,976 MWh/year, Economica.net reported.

The plant is due for commissioning by the end of the year.

The investment will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions by approximately 1,871 tonnes per year.

Thus, after the completion and integration of the second project, Romaqua Group partner Borsec will have a total installed power of 5.4MWp, which will generate an amount of electricity of up to 7,085 MWh/year.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)