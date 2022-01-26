Romania photo of the day: Construction work progressing on Sibiu-Pitesti motorway section

Construction work seems to be progressing steadily on section 5 of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway in Romania. Public road company CNAIR recently shared the first images from the construction site, showing how the project looks at the moment. (Photo source: Facebook/Compania Nationala de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere)

According to Digi24, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu said at the end of last year that the 30-km long section 5 between Curtea de Arges and Pitesti will be completed in 2025. It is designed to include several bridges and crossings, a viaduct, three road junctions, two service spaces, and two parking lots.

The Sibiu-Pitesti motorway will be about 123 kilometres long.

