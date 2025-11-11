Real Estate

Procter & Gamble Romania relocates main headquarters to Yunity Park

11 November 2025

Multinational consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble will relocate its main Romanian headquarters to the business campus Yunity Park after signing a ten-year lease agreement with developer Genesis Property.

The multinational will move to a space of approximately 7,000 sqm, located in Building E of the business campus, Genesis Property said.

Genesis Property owns and manages two of Bucharest’s largest business campuses, Yunity Park and West Gate Business District, totaling over 150,000 sqm of GLA and hosting companies such as HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Accenture, Ericsson, Garanti BBVA, Infineon, Luxoft, Yokogawa, Siemens, and Alpha Bank, where more than 15,000 employees work. Genesis Property is also the developer of West Gate Studios, the largest private student campus in Romania.

Procter & Gamble has two plants in Urlaţi, where it manufactures haircare products and detergents. It also has a regional services center in Bucharest and a logistics center in Timişoara.

(Photo: Genesis Property)

