P&G reportedly prepares major greenfield investment in Romania
23 July 2019
U.S. group P&G is reportedly preparing to develop its first large-scale greenfield project in the non-food area in the past decade in Romania, Ziarul Financiar daily informed.

The company’s officials have not commented on this information.

The new production facility would employ 600-800 people and would be located next to the hair care products plant operated by P&G in Urlati (Prahova county, north of Bucharest), according to ZF daily.

The first plant in Urlati involved EUR 100 million investments. The land plot P&G owns in Urlati stretches over 25 hectares, out of which only 6 hectares are dedicated to the existing plant.

The group also held a detergent plant in Timisoara (western Romania) but sold it to German group Dalli invoking excessive production capacities of powder detergents.

The new plant will probably not produce detergents, ZF concluded, adding that a diapers plant is also unlikely due to the weak natality in the region and the existing production facility in Poland.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

