PepsiCo Romania appoints Razvan Lungu as CFO for East Balkans

PepsiCo has appointed Razvan Lungu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the East Balkans region.

Lungu has over seventeen years of professional experience, with more than thirteen years at PepsiCo.

Between 2010 and 2022, he was part of the PepsiCo East Balkans team, holding various financial and commercial positions. In the last two years, he has gained experience in the European market in roles such as E-commerce Revenue Manager for Europe and Revenue Strategy Lead for the beverages sector in the UK and Ireland, where he coordinated strategic revenue management initiatives.

As CFO for East Balkans, he will collaborate with the management team to support the company's plans for growth, focusing on maximizing revenue and consolidating market share. At the same time, he will oversee the management of costs, resources, and assets, having a key role in the development of the company's long-term financial strategies.

In addition to financial management responsibilities, Razvan Lungu will also lead digitalization and automation initiatives in finance.

