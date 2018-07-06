Latin American Film & Experience festival returns to Bucharest this fall

Pelicula – Latin American Film & Experience festival will return with a new edition in Bucharest this year, between September 12 and September 16.

The event combines film screenings with music, dance, photo exhibitions and food. This year’s focus country is Peru, according to local News.ro.

For the first time, this year’s edition brings to the audience a competition section dedicated to films from Latin America. The titles to be part of the competition will be announced in August.

Meanwhile, festival passes can be purchased online here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Pelicula on Facebook)