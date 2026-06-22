Romania’s men’s sabre team wins silver at European Fencing Championships held in France

Romania’s men’s sabre team won the silver medal at the European Fencing Championships, held in France between June 15 and 21.

The team made up of Vlad Covaliu (20 years old), George Dragomir (27 years old), Radu Nițu (21 years old), and Răzvan Ursachi (28 years old) got past the host country in the semi-final stage, but lost in the final, after a very balanced duel with Hungary.

To reach the finals, Romania defeated Great Britain (45-22) in the round of 16, outscored Russia (45-27) in the quarter-finals, and then beat France (45-42) in the semi-finals.

The final against Hungary was highly contested. After being behind at the start, 0-2, the Romanians came back and maintained the advantage until almost the end of the match.

The Hungarian team managed to overturn the result in the final stretch and won with a score of 45-43. By winning second place, Romania repeated the performance from the 2024 Championships in Basel.

During the same competition, George Dragomir secured the bronze medal in the individual sabre category. The Romanian women's foil team, made up of Rebeca Candescu, Emilia Corbu, and Andreea Dinca, finished ninth.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Scrima on Facebook)