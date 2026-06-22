Romanian PM-designate submits governing program, list of ministers to Parliament

The PM-designate Adrian Veștea has submitted the governing program and the list of ministers to Parliament, he announced on June 21.

The program lists as priorities restoring normal institutional functioning; accelerating the absorption of funds under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR); maintaining the confidence of partners and preserving Romania's sovereign credit rating; unlocking investment projects that are already at advanced stages; and accelerating strategic projects (SAFE program).

The same day, June 21, the Social Democrat Party (PSD) held a congress where it decided to support the Veștea government.

Also on June 21, the National Liberal Party (PNL) held a congress where acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan was reconfirmed as party president. PNL, which decided not to support the Veștea government, voted an ultimatum requiring five party members, including the PM-designate, to resign by Monday, June 22, or be excluded from the party. Besides Veștea, the other PNL members who were requested to resign are Lucian Bode, Rareș Bogdan, Hubert Thuma, and Alina Gorghiu, proposed as deputy PM in the Veștea government.

The proposed government includes PNL and PSD representatives and several independents. The proposed ministers are:

Adrian Veștea – Prime Minister (PNL)

Marian Neacșu – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs (PSD)

Alina Gorghiu – Deputy Prime Minister (PNL)

Diana Morar – Deputy Prime Minister (Independent)

Luca Niculescu – Minister of Foreign Affairs (Independent)

Alexandru Nazare – Minister of Finance (Independent)

Florin Zaharia – Minister of Investments and European Projects (Independent)

Florin Manole – Minister of Labor, Family, Youth and Solidarity (PSD)

Monica Anisie – Minister of Education and Research (PNL)

Marian Bârgău – Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (Independent)

Eduard Mititelu – Minister Delegate for Digitalization (PNL)

Romeo Lungu – Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration (PSD)

Ionuț Vulpescu – Minister of Culture (PSD)

Sorin Cîmpeanu – Minister of National Defense (PNL)

Radu Marinescu – Minister of Justice (PSD)

Alexandru Ghigiu – Minister of Environment, Water and Forests (PSD)

Cristian Pistol – Minister of Transport and Infrastructure (PNL)

Florin Barbu – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (PSD)

Bogdan Ivan – Minister of Energy (PSD)

Alexandru Rogobete – Minister of Health (PSD)

Radu Oprea – Secretary-General of the Government (PSD)

The Permanent Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate are now set to convene to establish the date for the vote on the Veștea government.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com