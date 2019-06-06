Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/06/2019 - 09:06
Business
German fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg opens flagship store in Timisoara
06 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg will open a flagship store in Iulius Town Timişoara (formerly named Openville), the first mixed-use project in the west of Romania, which integrates the current Iulius Mall.

The new Peek & Cloppenburg unit will be a regional flagship store. It will have a sales area of approximately 3,600 sqm and will be laid out on two levels in the new building block representing the Iulius Mall’s expansion wing. Peek & Cloppenburg currently has six other stores in Romania.

“We see great potential in this market for the future and therefore it was natural to intensify our activities here,” said Paul Pörtner, Director Retail Management at Peek & Cloppenburg. “We are very pleased that we have developed successfully since our start in Romania and look forward to opening our new store in Iulius Town Timişoara.”

Iulius Town, developed by local investor Iulian Dascalu (Iulius Group) and Atterbury Europe, is the largest real estate investment in the region, adding up to more than EUR 220 million. Its first development phase is currently pending completion and will include the largest retail area outside Bucharest, adding up to approximately 120,000 sqm.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/06/2019 - 09:06
Business
German fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg opens flagship store in Timisoara
06 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg will open a flagship store in Iulius Town Timişoara (formerly named Openville), the first mixed-use project in the west of Romania, which integrates the current Iulius Mall.

The new Peek & Cloppenburg unit will be a regional flagship store. It will have a sales area of approximately 3,600 sqm and will be laid out on two levels in the new building block representing the Iulius Mall’s expansion wing. Peek & Cloppenburg currently has six other stores in Romania.

“We see great potential in this market for the future and therefore it was natural to intensify our activities here,” said Paul Pörtner, Director Retail Management at Peek & Cloppenburg. “We are very pleased that we have developed successfully since our start in Romania and look forward to opening our new store in Iulius Town Timişoara.”

Iulius Town, developed by local investor Iulian Dascalu (Iulius Group) and Atterbury Europe, is the largest real estate investment in the region, adding up to more than EUR 220 million. Its first development phase is currently pending completion and will include the largest retail area outside Bucharest, adding up to approximately 120,000 sqm.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40