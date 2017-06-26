20 °C
Peasant Antiques Fair brings more than 40 collectors to Bucharest museum this weekend

by Irina Marica
The Peasant Museum in Bucharest will host the Peasant Antiques Fair this weekend, an event that will bring together more than 40 collectors from across the country.

The event will feature old objects usually found in Romanian peasants’ homes, from indoor fabrics such as carpets, towels, and pillowcases, to peasant costume pieces, ornaments, icons, ceramics, furniture, old banknotes, and watches.

The fair will stay open from 10:00 to 18:00, between June 30 and July 2.

Entry costs RON 4 for adults and RON 2 for students and pensioners.

