Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 08:28
Business

PayU: Romanian online fashion market to top USD 1 bln this year

26 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The online fashion market in Romania is expected to pass the USD 1 bln milestone this year, according to a report by international payment processor PayU.

With a 75% increase for the 2019-2021 period, Romania is also the fastest-growing market in the region, ahead of Hungary (+57%), Poland (41%), Russia (34%), Slovakia (33%), and Czechia (17%), according to the same report.

“By the end of 2021, we expect the budget for online shopping in the fashion category to increase by 75%, exceeding USD 1 bln for the first time. Revenues are expected to show an annual growth rate of 10% between 2021 and 2025, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 1.6 bln by 2025,” said Elena Gheorghe, Country Manager, PayU Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Milkos/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 08:28
Business

PayU: Romanian online fashion market to top USD 1 bln this year

26 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The online fashion market in Romania is expected to pass the USD 1 bln milestone this year, according to a report by international payment processor PayU.

With a 75% increase for the 2019-2021 period, Romania is also the fastest-growing market in the region, ahead of Hungary (+57%), Poland (41%), Russia (34%), Slovakia (33%), and Czechia (17%), according to the same report.

“By the end of 2021, we expect the budget for online shopping in the fashion category to increase by 75%, exceeding USD 1 bln for the first time. Revenues are expected to show an annual growth rate of 10% between 2021 and 2025, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 1.6 bln by 2025,” said Elena Gheorghe, Country Manager, PayU Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Milkos/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options