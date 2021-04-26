PayU: Romanian online fashion market to top USD 1 bln this year

The online fashion market in Romania is expected to pass the USD 1 bln milestone this year, according to a report by international payment processor PayU.

With a 75% increase for the 2019-2021 period, Romania is also the fastest-growing market in the region, ahead of Hungary (+57%), Poland (41%), Russia (34%), Slovakia (33%), and Czechia (17%), according to the same report.

“By the end of 2021, we expect the budget for online shopping in the fashion category to increase by 75%, exceeding USD 1 bln for the first time. Revenues are expected to show an annual growth rate of 10% between 2021 and 2025, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 1.6 bln by 2025,” said Elena Gheorghe, Country Manager, PayU Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Milkos/Dreamstime.com)