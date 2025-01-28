Romania's Pavăl family expands renewable energy investments

The Pavăl brothers, founders of the Dedeman group, are expanding their renewable energy portfolio with a new solar power plant project. Their electricity production company, Grunman Energy, is set to develop the Pantelimon Depozit Photovoltaic Power Plant, a 5 MW facility in Ciocani, Vaslui county, Profit.ro reported.

Grunman Energy acquired the project's original developer, Zen Agriculture, from sole partner Adrian Bahrim in mid-2023.

The photovoltaic plant will be built on over eight hectares of land.

Grunman Energy was established in mid-2022 under the Pavăl Holding umbrella, initially to operate solar panels installed on Dedeman's logistics centres. In late 2023, Pavăl Holding injected over RON 53 million into the company's capital, signaling further expansion in the sector.

This investment aligns with the Pavăl family's broader strategy to diversify into green energy, leveraging Romania's growing renewable sector.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)