Romanian Patria Bank ends Q1 with 12% profit increase to RON 11.3 million

Patria Bank (BVB: PBK) closed the first quarter of 2026 with a net profit of RON 11.3 million, up 12% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The result reflects “the consolidation of commercial activity, improved operational efficiency, and the maintenance of prudent risk management discipline in a macroeconomic and sector environment characterized by high volatility and persistently elevated financing costs,” the bank said. The positive performance was supported by the increase in net banking income, the optimization of the funding structure, and the balanced growth of the performing loan portfolio.

The net banking income reached RON 61.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 9% increase compared to Q1 2025, mainly supported by higher income from financial activity (+58%), as well as by the increase in net fee and commission income (+13%).

The operating expenses recorded a moderate increase of 4%, mainly as a result of the increase in the turnover tax applicable to credit institutions from 2% to 4%, effective starting from the second half of 2025. In this context, the cost-to-income ratio improved to 70%, compared to 73% in Q1 2025, while excluding the impact of the turnover tax, the ratio decreased to 64%, from 71% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The operating result increased by 24% compared to the first quarter of 2025, reaching RON 18.7 million. Return on equity (ROE) stood at 9.2%, while return on assets (ROA) reached 0.8%, levels similar to those recorded in Q1 2025, reflecting the bank’s ability to maintain profitability in a more demanding economic and fiscal environment.

The bank’s total assets exceeded RON 5.4 billion at the end of March 2026, up 17% compared to the same period of the previous year and 2% compared to year-end 2025. This evolution was supported by the growth of the loan portfolio and the increase in investments in debt securities. The total performing loan portfolio reached RON 2.8 billion, up 11% compared to March 2025, while the gross loans-to-deposits ratio increased to 72%, compared to 71% at the end of last year, reflecting the efficient use of attracted resources.

On the commercial side, the bank’s SME portfolio reached RON 822 million at the end of March 2026, up 13% compared to the same period of the previous year, while the Agro & Food segment increased to RON 456 million (+32%). The Corporate portfolio reached RON 535 million (+4%), while the Micro segment remained stable at approximately RON 410 million. New loan sales to legal entities totaled nearly RON 280 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 34% compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

In the retail segment, Patria Bank, the volume of loans granted to individuals in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to RON 58.4 million, in a context characterized by more cautious financing demand across the entire banking system.

“The first months of 2026 reflected a balanced evolution of our commercial activity, in a macroeconomic environment that remains challenging, marked by persistently high interest rates and a more cautious financing demand from companies. In this context, we focused on the sustainable growth of the loan portfolio, maintaining an appropriate balance between volume, structure, and risk, as well as on strengthening relationships with existing clients,” Valentin Vancea, CEO of Patria Bank, said.

Patria Bank is a Romanian bank listed on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. It is part of a financial group that also includes Patria Credit IFN, specialized in rural microfinance, and SAI Patria Asset Management, an investment fund manager. The bank’s majority shareholder is the Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), a private equity fund whose main investors are the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Fund (EIF), part of the European Investment Bank Group, DEG – the development finance institution of the KfW banking group, and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB).

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com