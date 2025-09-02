PartnerVet Group gets funding from ACP Credit for expansion in Romania

Veterinary services company PartnerVet Group announced it received a financing round from the investment fund Accession Capital Partners (ACP) Credit, part of ACP Group, to accelerate the expansion of the business at a national level.

PartnerVet currently operates two hospitals and 14 veterinary clinics in seven major cities in the country, supported by a team of more than 150 professionals in all major areas of veterinary medicine.

“This financing round confirms our strategy of consolidating and expanding at a national level. We remain committed to investing in medical personnel and infrastructure, to build a regional leader recognized for excellence in veterinary care,” Ferenc Korponay, chairman of the Board of Directors of PartnerVet, explained.

“The partnership with ACPC will allow us to significantly accelerate the group’s expansion and implement innovative solutions that improve the quality of medical care throughout the veterinary sector,” Ioan Masca, CEO of PartnerVet, said.

PartnerVet Group offers veterinary services for pets and exotic animals, from consultations, internal medicine, and preventive medicine, to investigations and interventions in general surgery, oncology, orthopedics, neurology, cardiology, dentistry, endoscopy, and hemodialysis.

Last month, PartnerVet announced that it was acquiring the veterinary hospital Supervet and increasing its capacity for emergency medical interventions for pets in Ilfov and the northwest area of ​​Bucharest. This June, it acquired the vet dentistry clinic Qincyvet. In May, it took over the group The Vets, consisting of a veterinary hospital and four clinics, while in April it acquired the Constanţa clinic Animal Care Center (ACC).

ACP Credit is a direct lending fund focused on the CEE region. ACP Group, formerly known as Mezzanine Management, has been operating in Central and Eastern Europe through its offices in Bucharest, Budapest, Prague, Vienna, and Warsaw.

