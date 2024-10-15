Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies voted to lift the immunity of Liberal deputy and former minister of health Nelu Tătaru, suspected by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) of taking small-value bribes dozens of times in just three months while serving as a doctor at the Huși hospital.

The lifting of parliamentary immunity is done by the vote of the majority of deputies present in the plenary, according to the regulations of the Chamber of Deputies.

Prosecutors had requested the lifting of his parliamentary immunity to conduct computer and home searches, and both the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) had announced they would vote in favor of the measure. Of the 192 deputies present, 177 voted in favor of lifting Tătaru’s immunity, one abstained, and 12 voted against, according to Biziday.

Nelu Tătaru became known to the Romanian public during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, from March to December 2020, when he served as minister of health.

Prosecutors say that, between April 3 and July 12, 2024, as a doctor at the hospital in Huși, he allegedly received sums of money between RON 100 and 500 as bribes (EUR 20 and 100), as well as foodstuffs, from 45 people, patients and relatives, for surgical interventions, patient consultations, or to issue medical prescriptions.

The former minister denied any wrongdoing on the same day as the vote. “My gratitude was the healing of the patients, that they could walk home on their own, and the smiles I always receive on the streets, especially in Huși," wrote PNL deputy Nelu Tătaru on his Facebook account, in response to several supportive messages shared on the social network.

The former minister of health added that he was taken by prosecutors from the Huși hospital, "the place where I treat, sleep, eat, cry, laugh, and where I have spent most of my time for over 18 years.”

