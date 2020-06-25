Romania Insider
RO Parliament compels Govt. to give computers to pupils and school teachers
25 June 2020
Romania's Ministry of Education must provide a computer or tablet and internet access to all school teachers and pupils who request this, under a draft law passed by the Parliament, Agerpres reported.

The Senate passed the legislation with 103 votes for and 26 abstentions.

The bill was initiated and promoted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The ruling Liberal Party's MPs abstained from voting.

"I am looking forward to the urgent promulgation of the law by the president, and I will monitor its implementation this year and in the years to come. The digital education component will increasingly complement direct classroom training," said PSD MP Roxana Minzatu, the law's initiator.

(Photo: Chavapong Prateep Na Thalang Dreamstime)

