80MWp PV park commissioned as part of Doicesti Energy Complex in Romania

The Doicești - Șotânga photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of 80 MWp, part of the Doicești energy complex, has been commissioned.

The Doicești complex will also include the first small modular reactor (SMR) plant in Europe, the second after the US.

The developer is RoPower Nuclear, a company established by Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power & Gas, which is also the project company for the development of the Small Modular Reactors (SMR) project at Doicești, on the site of former Doicești coal-fired power plant.

In the future, the whole site will be reused for the operation of the small modular reactor power plant, an example of the reintroduction and reuse of former coal-fired power plants for clean energy production.

