Events

Future4Free: 30 Romanian artists display works in Paris exhibition

05 September 2022
The exhibition Future4Free, gathering the works of 30 Romanian artists, is open at the 59 Rivoli gallery in Paris until September 18.

The exhibition is part of a Romania-France cultural exchange organized by the Paris gallery and the 1001 Arte association in Bucharest, with support from the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) and the Romanian Embassy in France.

More than 60 works are included in the exhibition, ranging from paintings and sculptures to collages and new media, tackling topics such as the pandemic, war, feminism and tolerance.

The cultural exchange project, which sees more than 60 French and Romanian artists participating, began in July, with an exhibition open at Arcub, in Bucharest. The French artists also designed a mural painting close to the French Embassy in the Romanian capital.

(Photo: Institutul Cultural Român / Romanian Cultural Institute Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

