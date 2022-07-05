Culture

Contemporary art: Bucharest exhibition showcases French, Romanian artists

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The work of 37 French artists and 20 Romanian artists will be on display in the exhibition Km 0 of Contemporary Art, opening on July 7 at Arcub – Hanul Gabroveni.

The exhibition showcases more than 60 works  – painting, sculpture, collage, and new media – tackling topics such as environmental protection, tolerance, feminism, and solidarity.

The project was started by artist George Bodocan. It is organized by the 1001 Arte Association in Bucharest in partnership with Rivoli 59 Association, affiliated with the Paris City Hall, and Arcub, a cultural center of the Bucharest City Hall.

Between September 2 and September 19, the exhibition will travel to Paris, where it will be on display at Rivoli 59.

The exhibitions in the two cities are accompanied by artistic residences for French artists in Bucharest and for Romanian artists in Paris. Mural paintings will also be made in the two cities. 

The exhibition is open between July 7 and July 18 at Arcub – Hanul Gabroveni.

(Illustration courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Read next
Normal
Culture

Contemporary art: Bucharest exhibition showcases French, Romanian artists

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The work of 37 French artists and 20 Romanian artists will be on display in the exhibition Km 0 of Contemporary Art, opening on July 7 at Arcub – Hanul Gabroveni.

The exhibition showcases more than 60 works  – painting, sculpture, collage, and new media – tackling topics such as environmental protection, tolerance, feminism, and solidarity.

The project was started by artist George Bodocan. It is organized by the 1001 Arte Association in Bucharest in partnership with Rivoli 59 Association, affiliated with the Paris City Hall, and Arcub, a cultural center of the Bucharest City Hall.

Between September 2 and September 19, the exhibition will travel to Paris, where it will be on display at Rivoli 59.

The exhibitions in the two cities are accompanied by artistic residences for French artists in Bucharest and for Romanian artists in Paris. Mural paintings will also be made in the two cities. 

The exhibition is open between July 7 and July 18 at Arcub – Hanul Gabroveni.

(Illustration courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport