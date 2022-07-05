Contemporary art: Bucharest exhibition showcases French, Romanian artists

The work of 37 French artists and 20 Romanian artists will be on display in the exhibition Km 0 of Contemporary Art, opening on July 7 at Arcub – Hanul Gabroveni.

The exhibition showcases more than 60 works – painting, sculpture, collage, and new media – tackling topics such as environmental protection, tolerance, feminism, and solidarity.

The project was started by artist George Bodocan. It is organized by the 1001 Arte Association in Bucharest in partnership with Rivoli 59 Association, affiliated with the Paris City Hall, and Arcub, a cultural center of the Bucharest City Hall.

Between September 2 and September 19, the exhibition will travel to Paris, where it will be on display at Rivoli 59.

The exhibitions in the two cities are accompanied by artistic residences for French artists in Bucharest and for Romanian artists in Paris. Mural paintings will also be made in the two cities.

The exhibition is open between July 7 and July 18 at Arcub – Hanul Gabroveni.

(Illustration courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

