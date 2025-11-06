Energy

Parapet to build over 80 MWp of solar capacity in Romania and Italy for Alerion

06 November 2025

Romanian renewable energy contractor Parapet said that it signed seven contracts with Alerion, an Italian player in the green energy sector, listed on the Milan stock exchange market. The solar projects - Sass Maor, Ambiez, Dănești, Sant’Agata, Torremaggiore, Gavorrano, and Grottole Verga - total nearly 80.8 MWp of installed capacity and will be carried out in Romania (Teleorman and Călărași counties) and Italy (Puglia and Tuscany regions).

Most of the installations are expected to be completed next year.

Parapet teams will install approximately 120,000 bifacial photovoltaic modules mounted on single-axis tracking structures, covering a total area of 110 hectares, the equivalent of about 150 football fields, the company said.

One of the Italian sites, Sant’Agata, will be connected to an existing 20 MW wind farm, creating a hybrid energy project that combines solar and wind power. It will be the third hybrid system built by Parapet, designed to increase energy output and improve grid stability.

“Through this extended partnership with Alerion, we are consolidating a long-standing collaboration and marking a new stage in our evolution as a regional EPC contractor. […] We expect a significant expansion of our portfolio in Italy and Germany, while continuing to grow our presence in Romania,” said Andrada Moldovan, CEO of Parapet. 

Josef Gostner, CEO at Alerion Clean Power, added: “Romania has become one of the most dynamic renewable markets in Europe, and we see great potential for growth here both in photovoltaics and wind capacities. By combining local expertise with our experience in developing and managing green energy assets, we aim to contribute to the region’s transition toward a more sustainable and resilient energy system.”

The seven projects are expected to generate more than 150 GWh of green electricity annually, cutting CO2 emissions by over 45,000 tons.

Following the launch of its Italian branch, Parapet has secured roughly EUR 5 million in contracts and expanded operations across six regions, also completing several pull-out testing campaigns to improve the structural design of PV installations. 

Founded in 2012, Parapet has delivered more than 2 GW of installed renewable capacity across 15 European countries, covering over 350 photovoltaic, wind, and hybrid projects.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Energy

