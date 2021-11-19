Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/19/2021 - 14:12
Events

Palestinian Film Festival returns with new edition in Bucharest and online

19 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The fourth edition of the Palestinian Film Festival will be a hybrid one, with screenings held at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema in Bucharest and online. The documentaries included in the program cover various topics such as the hard life in Gaza, the violence against Palestinians in the occupied territories, the aggression against women in the Arab world, or the refugee problem.

The films will be screened at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema in Bucharest between November 25 and November 28. Then, between December 2 and December 5, a large part of the selection will be available online on the Eventbook platform.

Some of the productions that joined the festival's lineup are As I Want (2021) directed by Samaher Alqadi, Of Land and Bread (2019) directed by Ehab Tarabieh, Manu Gerosa's One More Jump (2019), Ameen Nayfeh's 200 Meters (2020), and The Stranger (2021) directed by Ameer Fakher Eldin.

The festival is organized by the Palestinian Cultural Center "Mahmoud Darwish" in partnership with the Palestinian Ministry of Culture and the Palestinian Embassy in Bucharest.

Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbook.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 08:24
08 November 2021
RI +
Through her lens: Awarded films by Romanian women directors
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/19/2021 - 14:12
Events

Palestinian Film Festival returns with new edition in Bucharest and online

19 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The fourth edition of the Palestinian Film Festival will be a hybrid one, with screenings held at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema in Bucharest and online. The documentaries included in the program cover various topics such as the hard life in Gaza, the violence against Palestinians in the occupied territories, the aggression against women in the Arab world, or the refugee problem.

The films will be screened at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema in Bucharest between November 25 and November 28. Then, between December 2 and December 5, a large part of the selection will be available online on the Eventbook platform.

Some of the productions that joined the festival's lineup are As I Want (2021) directed by Samaher Alqadi, Of Land and Bread (2019) directed by Ehab Tarabieh, Manu Gerosa's One More Jump (2019), Ameen Nayfeh's 200 Meters (2020), and The Stranger (2021) directed by Ameer Fakher Eldin.

The festival is organized by the Palestinian Cultural Center "Mahmoud Darwish" in partnership with the Palestinian Ministry of Culture and the Palestinian Embassy in Bucharest.

Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbook.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 08:24
08 November 2021
RI +
Through her lens: Awarded films by Romanian women directors
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange