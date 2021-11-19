Palestinian Film Festival returns with new edition in Bucharest and online

The fourth edition of the Palestinian Film Festival will be a hybrid one, with screenings held at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema in Bucharest and online. The documentaries included in the program cover various topics such as the hard life in Gaza, the violence against Palestinians in the occupied territories, the aggression against women in the Arab world, or the refugee problem.

The films will be screened at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema in Bucharest between November 25 and November 28. Then, between December 2 and December 5, a large part of the selection will be available online on the Eventbook platform.

Some of the productions that joined the festival's lineup are As I Want (2021) directed by Samaher Alqadi, Of Land and Bread (2019) directed by Ehab Tarabieh, Manu Gerosa's One More Jump (2019), Ameen Nayfeh's 200 Meters (2020), and The Stranger (2021) directed by Ameer Fakher Eldin.

The festival is organized by the Palestinian Cultural Center "Mahmoud Darwish" in partnership with the Palestinian Ministry of Culture and the Palestinian Embassy in Bucharest.

Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbook.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)