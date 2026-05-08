Bucharest hosts paella world championship semi-final this weekend

Bucharest will host this weekend, for the first time, a qualifying stage for the 2026 Paella World Championship/World Paella Day Cup.

The event in the Romanian capital adds to a list of similar ones held in cities such as Zurich, Copenhagen, Quito, and Tokyo. Twelve candidates selected through the application process will compete for a place in the Grand Final, to be held in Valencia on September 20.

The event will take place on Kiseleff Boulevard as part of the Bucharest Street Food Festival, and will include live flamenco performances by a band from Málaga. The public will be able to sample Valencian paella, including versions with chicken and Iberian pork, prepared by a chef from Valencia.

The Bucharest qualifying stage is part of a broader initiative to promote Romania on the international gastronomic map and to strengthen cultural and tourism ties between Romania and Spain, the organizers, Alioli Group, have said.

“Hosting a semi-final of the Paella World Championship in Romania reflects the growing cultural connection between Romania and Spain. Gastronomy, beyond its culinary dimension, plays a meaningful role in strengthening relationships between nations. The ties between our countries are already strong, including through the large Romanian community in Spain, and initiatives like this further highlight the affinities and mutual respect between our cultures,” José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Romania, said.

(Photo: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com