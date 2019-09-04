Logistics developer P3 names new Head of Acquisitions and Development in Romania

Pan-European logistics property investor-developer P3 has appointed Dan Cristian Baloi as the new Head of Acquisitions and Development in Romania.

He will be responsible for implementing P3’s strategy to continue to grow the Romanian business with new projects both in Bucharest, as well as other parts of the country.

“We are delighted that Dan has joined our team in Romania. Dan has extensive experience in the Romanian real estate and construction markets, and we are confident that through his expertise, network and drive he will play a key role in delivering on P3’s growth goals in Romania,” said Sînziana Pardhan, Managing Director of P3 in Romania.

Dan Cristian Baloi has more than ten years’ experience in real estate. He comes from GSE Romania, where he was Business Development Director since 2017. Previously, he worked as Business Development Director for Tebodin Romania, where he was in charge with project management for local and international clients from sectors like food & agro, energy, oil & gas, general industry and property.

“I look forward to this new challenge in my professional life, and I am excited to be joining one of the most professional and dynamic teams from the logistics sector in Romania,” said Dan Cristian Baloi.

