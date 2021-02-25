(P) Win a funded account with Tradenet’s 5-day demo challenge

Tradenet offers a free and unique and one-of-a-kind opportunity for experienced and inexperienced traders to take part in the Tradenet Simulated Trading Challenge. It is an opportunity for traders to prove that they have what it takes to become a successful trader.

If you win, you will get access to prove the funds of a private investment firm and keep 70% of the profits.

How it works:

Apply for the challenge here. One of Tradenet’s advisors will get in touch with you to verify your details. Once your details are verified, you will receive access to a $10,000 demo account for a period of five trading days. Your goal is to reach $500 in profit by the end of fifth day. If you reach the goal - you can trade a $14,000 funded account You will receive the account access along with Tradenet’s intro education package that would help you become a better trader. Any profit you make on the $14,000 funded account will be kept by you, apart from 30% which will remain with the investment firm.

The purpose of the Trading Challenge is to bring to light new, talented, and skilled day traders and help them grow as traders and as students together with Tradenet.

The challenge is not easy. It is demanding and complex, yet, for the traders who can cope with the difficulties, there is an excellent chance to win the challenge and receive a fantastic reward.

The reward is Tradenet’s industry-leading Intro Package contents free of charge.

To learn more about the hundreds of aspiring and successful day traders who have benefitted from the Tradenet Trading Challenge, you should check out their testimonials at Tradenet’s YouTube Day Trading Channel.

The Challenge is Not Easy and Not for Everyone.

Tradenet Simulated Trading Challenge is not a walk in the park. The purpose of the challenge is to identify talented traders.

The challenge is a method to identify who are the traders who might be able to cope with the stress and daily mental difficulties associated with day-to-day trading. Those who successfully win the demo challenge are considered strong and competent traders.

To learn more about the challenges associated with day trading and be successful at it, take the Tradenet 14-day simulated trading room trial. It gives the traders access to Meir Barak and other top analysts’ live trading to learn strategies, mirror all their trades, and learn to spot trends and patterns, along with the exclusive chance of speaking with current and past challenge participants for the most relevant challenge inputs.

As a bottom line, Tradenet Demo Challenge gives the top day traders an opportunity to display their skills and strategies, learn more from experienced analysts and veteran challenge winners to up their game, and implement them to win our Intro package.

The rules:

You get access to a $10,000 demo account You have 5 trading days on which to trade You must trade on at least 3 of the 5 trading days You must earn $100 on at least 2 of the 5 trading days Each day you can make between 6 and 20 buy/sell orders You can’t lose more than $300 in total You cannot hold any overnight positions

Most importantly, the challenge is a free tool on which you can assess your skills as an up-and-coming trader, and check whether day trading is the right profession for you, without any risk.

These days, as a result of the consequences that arise due to the spread of the coronavirus, many of us spend many hours at home. Day trading is a great profession that can easily be done from the comfort of your own home. Unlike many other professions, day trading does not require any special degrees in finance, economics or the like. However, it does require determination, responsibility and discipline.

If you think you have the capabilities to become a day trader, starting with the Tradenet trading challenge is a convenient, free of charge way to get started on your day trading journey.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.