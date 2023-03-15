(P) Unlocking every child's potential: the advantages of hybrid schooling

Partner Content

Education is a fundamental pillar of society. It plays a significant role in shaping the future of young students and the communities around them. However, with the changing dynamics of the world, traditional education systems are struggling to keep pace, or might not be the best choice for every child as opposed to traditional beliefs.

Today, more and more parents are turning to hybrid schooling as an alternative to traditional schooling, as this option allows them to tailor the educational experience around their kid’s needs and passions, and also around the family’s lifestyle and priorities.

Take David, for example, a 7th-grade student who is smarter than the majority of his class, and instead of getting praised for it, all he gets is bullying from his classmates. His teachers would love to give him the extra tutoring and attention that would help him advance faster than the rest of his class, but that would mean leaving the rest of the class behind or unattended, so this is not possible.

Because of these things and not only, David who used to love school and enjoy studying, now feels trapped. Is David at fault for the school system failing him? He is not. Are the teachers the ones to blame? Sure they would love to help and get engaged in furthering David’s education but the current schooling system does not allow them to do so. So who IS at fault? No one - this just means that traditional schooling is not for David - we might even call him an outcast of the traditional schooling system.

There are lots of kids like David, that have the problem of ‘not fitting in’ and the thought of not fitting in can be easily mistaken for being ‘lazy’, ‘doesn’t want to learn’, or ‘finding excuses’ when it’s an entirely different issue.

Some of the students have a different lifestyle that impacts their academic performance - for example kids who travel all the time with their parents, or performance athletes who also need to focus on their competitions. Whatever the reason, the problem is the same for all of them.

Spark School is a hybrid high school that offers a personalised, flexible, and challenging education to students. Through a combination of online and in-person learning, we provide students with the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed.

One of the advantages of being a Spark student is flexibility. Students can learn at their own pace and in their own way, which allows them to explore their interests and passions.

Moreover, we offer a wide range of courses and programs, including Cambridge education, which prepares students for university and beyond.

Another advantage of Spark School is personalised learning. With smaller class sizes and personalised attention from teachers, students receive individualised support and feedback. This approach helps students to identify their strengths and weaknesses and work towards their goals.

The four strands that the high school’s educational model was designed upon are Academics, Leadership, Well-being and Global Education. This means that students don’t just get the regular courses in science, maths, etc. but they also have support to gain skills that will help them be the best leaders in the future, while also focusing on nurturing their mental health and overall well-being.

Apart from all this, Spark also follows the standards of the Cambridge International Curriculum, the students taking their Cambridge IGCSE exams at the end of Year 11 and Cambridge International AS and A-Levels exams in Years 12 and 13.

