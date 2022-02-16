Partner Content

Spark Hybrid International High School comes as a help for students worldwide that want to develop as a WHOLE. Spark has four main strands - academics, global awareness, wellbeing, and leadership. We believe that students need to grow all of the above, and we support them in their path to becoming global citizens.

Our students

Students are the reason we are here. Our students have the accessibility to a wide range of courses, and they can choose whatever suits their needs. They need to know that they are not alone at any step.

Each student has a mentor who guides them and helps them with their academic and personal needs.

We believe that these two are connected; this is why it is essential to make sure our student's well-being is taken care of.

What we offer

We offer an international Cambridge curriculum that universities around the world recognise.

Students who think about their future and would like to create a successful path should choose a school where the learning environment allows them to develop.

When we talk about development, we do not refer to academic development.

We like to grow our students into fit for future people who will support the community, take on challenges and responsibilities, and be innovative citizens.

At Spark, you have:

The possibility to study at your own pace

The flexibility to learn anytime from anywhere

The access to a global community where you can find support

Well-prepared teachers with experience in delivering online courses, which makes a difference when you want to have engaged students

The best infrastructure that offers you access to classes, courses, tasks, your growth path and sees where you need to put extra effort.

Virtual experiences such as assemblies, tutor meetings, quizzes.

Certifications

We have been certified by the International Council Education Otherwise than at School (ICEOTAS). This came as a recognition of our school, teachers, infrastructure, curriculum, and our team's hard work.

Spark School main features

The innovative learning environment inside Spark School is built on our five main features:

Fit for future

Flexibility

Innovation

Social Interaction

Community support

At the heart of each of the above stays the development of our students and their growth. We support them to become fit for the future at every step. We offer them the flexibility to choose their learning pace and their courses.

We have an innovative infrastructure that allows them and their parents to see their development. We offer access to social interactions such as quizzes and assemblies. We create a community where each student can find support and interact with peers and mentors.

Spark School is a hybrid international high school that offers the Cambridge International Curriculum. It can be easily accessed by high school students worldwide. Its desire is to help high school students discover their passions, access quality education, develop their skills and grow healthy social and personal relationships. These are the only ways to become global fit for future citizens.

Spark School is a choice you make to shape your future.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.