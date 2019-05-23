Partner Content

(P) LEAD WITH PURPOSE: Learn from world-class speakers and leaders and drive your business to success

AmCham Romania’s and Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s new learning series LEAD WITH PURPOSE provides a platform for entrepreneurs and business leaders to learn from the best business minds in a truly unique way.

Over the course of 2 half-days, attendees will be provided with exclusive experiential learning opportunities through hands-on workshops, keynotes and expert panel sessions, facilitated by world-class speakers on topics such as Business Hyper growth techniques, organizational change processes dedicated to transforming companies culture towards the future, overcoming obstacles in entrepreneurship and, conversations with world-class business owners to hear their business stories, challenges and strategies.

Don't miss the opportunity to have a first-hand learning experience during Day 1 of the Lead with Purpose series on June 20, 2019 between 15:00 - 19:00, at the National Theatre of Bucharest when we will be welcoming our special speakers:

Alexander Celie & Christian Goldmann: Scale Up Your Business with the EOS Methodology

Alexander and Christian will make a foray into perhaps the most famous and effective methodology for Business Growth - EOS (Entrepreneurial Operating System) - a complete set of simple concepts and practical tools that has helped thousands of entrepreneurs get what they want from their businesses.

Dr. Amir Kfir: Non-Conflict - The Art of Everyday Peacemaking

Dr. Kfir is the creator of the “Nonflict” resolution methodology facilitating conflict resolution for individuals, groups and corporations. He is the co-author of “Nonflict: The Art of Everyday Peace-Making” book, giving tools to deal with conflict in everyday life.

Pol Hauspie: Why It’s Never Worth to Compromise on Integrity

An amazing life story. Pol will share with the audience one of the most fascinating entrepreneurial and life-related stories ever heard. For Pol Hauspie the discovery of his true self started being the start as well of slowly climbing out of the deepest pit.

Events in the AmCham Romania & EO Lead with Purpose conference series are open for members of the business community at large.

Participation is open to AmCham Romania member and non-member companies, as follows:

- For AmCham, EO and RBL member companies: 400 lei

- For non-member companies: 450 lei

The amount is payable prior to the event in the AmCham Romania account opened with Citibank: RO92 CITI 0000 0008 2506 2009. Cancellations made by June 14, 2019 will receive full refund. Late cancellations or “no-shows” will not be refunded.

Participation is allowed based on prior confirmation online here or to Stefan Dumitru at [email protected] by June 18, 2019 EOD.

