(P) Innovative Traceability Software Solution for Manufacturing Companies - NC-Vision Sets New Standards with CATS

Increasing quality and efficiency in production, reducing costs and recovering all quality-relevant data are a key success factor in global competition in any manufacturing company (see article here and here) The German-Romanian IT start-up company-NC-Vision has specialized in precisely these topics and has implemented a corresponding standard software solution with CATS and brought it to market.

CATS stand for Cumulative Advanced Traceability System. What exactly is behind this?

CATS is cumulative because all production processes and all data relevant for quality assurance are centrally combined in a universal process and data platform. All data generated in production is transparent and available in real time. On this basis, CATS monitors, controls and documents the production and manufacturing processes of the products.

Overview CATS Scope

CATS is Advanced because it combines its core competence of enterprise traceability with functionalities from the following areas:

ERP (Enterprise resource planning)

MES (Manufacturing execution system)

WMS (Warehouse management system)

SCM (Supply change management)

LIMS (Laboratory information management system)

PLM (Product life cycle management)

CRM (Customer relationship management)

In one central CATS system.

The customer can select the required functionalities from a modular system and use them as desired.In addition, the CATS modules can be integrated with existing systems in the company via interfaces.

Overview of the functionalities of CATS

NO code - the key to efficiency

The technical basis of CATS is a unique no-code software technology developed by NC-Visionitself. With it is possible to create software without programming, fast, easy and with little effort. In this way, NC-Vision, and the CATS customers themselves, are able to adapt CATS optimally to the specific operating procedures quickly and without any programming effort. This reduces the complexity, efforts and costs of installing and operating of the software by up to 90%.

The introduction of CATS to the customer is therefore simple. Instead of creating elaborated specification and technical concepts, CATS can be introduced and put into operation quickly and easily. After a short time, the customer can use the system productively, develop it further and optimize it for his needs.

Florentin Szomoru, founder and shareholder of NC-Vision, head of software development and visionaryof CATS, is convinced that his innovative traceability system will make a decisive contribution to improving quality, optimizing production processes and ultimately contributing to the economic success of manufacturing companies:

"CATS combines the best of world' software in a unique way and at the same time is based on the latest software technology. On this basis, we generate optimal benefits for our customers and ensure a quick return on investment. With CATS, we want to establish a future industry standard for traceability software."

Klaus Heller, Founder, CEO, and Shareholder, adds: "With CATS, we precisely solve the problems and needs of the manufacturing companies. Due to the great flexibility and our universal approach, we can do this independently for all manufacturing companies with series or mass production for all industries."

The services of CATS at a glance

NC-Vision offers a free proof of concept for all interested companies. In an initial workshop (duration 1 day) the requirements are recorded together with the customer and optimization potentials are developed. Subsequently, NC-Vision will create a corresponding, customized CATS environment within a week and install it in the company. In a further workshop (duration 1 day) the provided CATS functions and processes are discussed with the customer and tested in-house with its own operations and processes in order to get a detailed picture of the flexibility and performance of the CATS traceability software solution.

Contact: Gabriel Parjol, Head of Sales Eastern Europe; +40 72 34 799 67, [email protected], www.nc-vision.com.

In the next episode, you will read how manufacturing companies can determine their status quo, optimization potential and possible ROI of their production processes in a self-audit.

NC-Vision is a German-Romanian software company founded in 2019 that specializes in traceability solutions for manufacturing companies. With decades of experience in traceability projects and software technology, NC-Vision develops and distributes the innovative traceability software solution CATS. At the locations in Arad and Biberach an der Riss (Germany), the two founders Klaus Heller and Florentin Szomoru will have a full start in 2020.

(p) - this article is an advertorial.