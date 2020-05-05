Events
(P) How to get your business in shape for the new normal. Teams going Agile - Exclusive HR case studies and insights from Romanian founders
05 May 2020
romaniainsider
Romania Insider & Ideograf continue the HR Executive Learning Series online. Our aim is to create a meaningful learning event in a moderated environment with top speakers from different industries who share relevant market insights and specific knowledge on their areas of expertise. We also want to give our attendees the opportunity to interact and get to know each other professionally with a speed-dating approach online. We offer packages including live-attendance for all 6 events in 2020, as well as options to access to the recordings of the events.

We are excited to announce the topic and fabulous speakers for our event #8 on May 13, at 11 am RO time.

How to get your business in shape for the new normal. Teams going Agile - Exclusive HR case studies and insights from Romanian founders

The sudden global economic hit from the coronavirus crisis is like nothing we had before, and nobody can tell yet how the economy will shift. Our world won't go back to normal - our world will rearrange itself. So how does one get ready for something one doesn't know yet? How can we prepare our organization and our team to be fit for whatever is coming? For the unknown peril - or the yet unknown opportunity?

For this first online sequel of the HR Executive Learning series, we have invited two exceptionally talented Romanian business people who have managed to grow two extraordinary companies: Vivre Deco, one of the biggest online home&deco retailers in South-Eastern Europe, with an average growth of almost 30% yearly over the past 5 years, and FintechOS, a fintech startup with customers in more than 20 countries across three continents after less than 3 years of existence. They will teach us from their experience about the main ingredients in setting up an agile organization with an agile workforce. These lessons are a must-see for HR experts and entrepreneurs who want to get their teams in shape and smoothly surf the unpredictable times ahead.

About the Speakers

Monica Cadogan is the Co-Founder and CEO of Vivre, one of the most powerful home & decor online retail brands on the European market. She launched the company in 2012 in Romania and successfully expanded it to other 8 countries: Bulgaria, Hungary, Croatia, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Greece. With an astounding average growth of 28% yearly over the past 5 years, Vivre annually delivers over 3.5 million products to its clients. Starting April 2020 Vivre bonds are being traded at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Monica is a member of The Young Presidents’ Organization, Romanian Chapter. She is one of the investors in the “Imperiul Leilor” show, the Romanian version of “Dragon’s Den”.

Sergiu Negut is Co-Founder and Board Director of FintechOS, a fast growing technology as a service company, enabling acceleration of digital transformation in established financial institutions. Outside FintechOS, Sergiu has a broader experience as Business Angel or Board Member for several high growth businesses. He teaches topics related to Strategy, Innovation and Entrepreneurship with Maastricht School of Management (MSM) and Entrepreneurship Academy, is a well-known speaker and acts as board member of Romanian Business Leaders (RBL). Previously, Sergiu has been responsible as a top executive for the expansion of the leading privately-owned Regina Maria healthcare network in Romania, as well as establishing Amgen’s footprint in CEE.

The online event includes a business “speed dating” session with HR executives and entrepreneurs.

Join us, learn with us and help us grow the learning community online!

Sign up here.

Sponsor -  Stein and Partner.

Academic Partner - MSM School of Management.

Speakers:

  • Sergiu Negut, Co-Founder and Board Director of FintechOS

  • Monica Cadogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Vivre

Moderator: Sandra Jitianu, Business Owner, Ideograf.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

1
 

