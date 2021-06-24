(P) The British School of Bucharest launches the 2020-2021 BSB Community Report, a documented journey of the BSB Community through volunteering activities and fundraising campaigns

Partner Content

Studies prove that volunteering has a great impact on the development of our children. It has been demonstrated that both adults and children who volunteer experience a feeling of joy, reduced stress, and personal fulfilment.

School should have an active role in this type of role and this is one of the reasons why the British School of Bucharest launched the 2020-2021 BSB Community Report, a documented journey of the BSB community through volunteering activities and fundraising campaigns.

Apart from helping students fulfil their academic potential, at the British School of Bucharest (BSB) they work with a variety of foundations and organise a range of charity events, actions that help young people to become adults with outstanding moral fibre. BSB offers many volunteering opportunities for their students - they have been involved in more than 200 fundraising projects and helped over 20 NGO’s every year.

The report is structured in three parts which reflect the most important values and mottos that the BSB community embraces:

#CONCERN for our planet by being kind to the environment

At BSB, students learn how to take care of their minds and bodies and at the same time, they are supported to become active and involved citizens. Therefore, the British School of Bucharest encourages them to treat the environment with the same care as they treat themselves and to pursue environmentally conscious goals.

#CONCERN for others by being kind to our community

Even if in 2020 students didn’t have the opportunity to work directly with the people benefiting, they made a significant impact in the lives of others through donations. With every charitable cause, students from the British School of Bucharest think about others and actively put themselves in their shoes.

#CONCERN for eco-education by learning to be kind

The BSB community is committed to reducing its negative impact and conservation of natural resources through education, training and communication. Students are guided to understand the principles of being eco-friendly and apply them every day. For example, there are recycling points throughout the campus and students have learned how to separate materials intended for recycling such as paper, plastic and glass from dangerous waste, electronic devices and batteries.

They have also discovered how to build a car from 99% recyclable materials in Project Zephyr, an electric-car-building STEAM experience allowing students to develop their custom electric vehicles.

At BSB, we believe in the idea that each of us can make the world a better place. In our community, we make it clear that big things can happen if you get involved and put passion into everything you do. Our mission is to educate our students to become great professionals and compassionate people who are willing to help others, get involved in social causes and ultimately make a difference in their community. In the end, this is one of the aspects that make us feel accomplished as human beings’, said Philip Walters, Headmaster BSB.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.