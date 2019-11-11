Travel
(P) The best of Transylvania is one click away!
11 November 2019
romaniainsider
Transylvania is a meaningful word for a lot of people around the world, because of Count Dracula’s story. Still very few know Transylvania through its gastronomy and culture. Our will is to make good products from Transylvania know by the great majority of people around the world, by bringing our selection of the best from Transylvania to everyone in a simple and yet modern way, a website! 

Let’s not forget that, after many disputes, the actual Transylvania is located in Romania. It is then a whole country we may bring to your knowledge through its products organic honey from Carpathian mountains, pastrami, cheese, beers and craft alcoholic beverages, traditional clothing.

 We are getting for you:

  • Delicious vegetable spreads said Zacusca.

  • Jams with surprising and tasty fruits picked directly into the wild, made with traditional recipes, or just surprising.

  • A selection of exceptional wines representing the traditional terroir from Transylvania and whole Romania.

  • Beers and artisanal beverages.

  • Traditional craft art such as the famous Romanian Blouses (ia romaneasca).

  • Cooking ingredients for Romanian Cuisine.

  • And many more products looked for by the Romanian diaspora all over Europe.

Besides the webshop, we try to create or sustain the local economy by providing our products directly from small merchants and craft producers. We prefer short circuits, and use the existing organizations promoting healthy ways of eating and living, and gastronomical culture of Transylvania.

Many of our products are certified « Organic », and we will have regular resupplies from small producers.

If you are curious to discover great products from Transylvania, or if you know them already and are eager to find their specific taste, do not hesitate to visit our website.

