Education
(P) 3D laptops – The cutting edge of education!
07 November 2019
romaniainsider
King`s Oak British International School takes pride in providing the best educational opportunities for all learners.

We are constantly changing the education game by experimenting with new ideas, innovating and redesigning the ways in which our students learn, what they learn, and how they demonstrate that learning because we strongly believe that education is about growing, embracing change and being ready to face the challenges of the modern world. We want our students to learn in a project-based environment where the core values of inquiry, research, collaboration, presentation, and reflection are emphasized in all classes.

Today we are proud to be leading the way in education by introducing 3D laptops which will enable a modern style of teaching and learning using AR/VR experiences. They will be used in all areas of the curriculum, particularly in Science, Humanities, Arts and Design and Technology.

King’s Oak British International School is committed to developing lifelong learners that make a positive difference to our community and beyond.

King's Oak

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

