Bucharest fair showcases eastern Transylvania products

The Ozosep Fair, an event presenting products from the eastern Transylvania county of Harghita, takes place in Bucharest on December 9 and December 10, at the Verona Garden, behind the Carturesti Verona bookstore.

Harghita producers will bring to the fair various meat and cheese specialties, jams and honey, home-made bread, trout products, cakes and chocolate. The visitors can also find at the fair hand-made jewelry, natural cosmetics, wooden toys and many other items. They will also be able to try the goulash, a specialty of the event, prepared there.

Several creative workshops are dedicated to children, and they will take place in a covered and heated area.

The fair is open between 10:00 and 18:00. Access is free. Further details on the program here.

(Photo: Ozosep Facebook Page)

