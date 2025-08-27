CSR
News from Companies

Oxygen launches the Oxygen Association, dedicated to environmental, educational, and social projects

27 August 2025
Romania Insider

Oxygen, Romania’s largest independent integrated communications agency, has established the Oxygen Association as part of its ongoing commitment to responsibility, sustainability, and meaningful results.  

The new association will focus on environmental, educational, and social initiatives, continuing and expanding Oxygen’s efforts from recent years. Among them is the Oxygen Forest, a program started in 2022 with the CSR Nest Association, through which the agency and its employees planted more than 7,000 trees in deforested areas.

The new association broadens Oxygen’s involvement in community initiatives and represents a shift toward a long-term commitment to projects with lasting impact, carried out in partnership with organizations and institutions that share the same values.

"Oxygen has grown into an ecosystem that creates value through people, ideas, and projects. For us, success is not only about business performance or industry awards, but also about how we choose to act and contribute to our community. With the Oxygen Association, we are taking a more active role in causes that matter, true to the values that define us."Tereza Tranakas, CEO Oxygen & President of Oxygen Association

Oxygen is the first communications agency in Romania to achieve carbon neutrality, introducing concrete measures as early as 2022 to reduce its environmental footprint. It was also the first to launch a dedicated sustainability communications practice, helping clients design and communicate their ESG strategies.

With offices in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca and a team of over 100 professionals, Oxygen is one of the country’s largest independent advertising and integrated communications agencies. For more than 17 years, the agency has supported the sustainable growth of local and international brands through strategy, creativity, and results-driven campaigns. Its clients include Anytime, BYD, Vodafone, PPC, Globalworth, BEKO Romania, Avon, STRABAG, Băneasa Shopping City, Olympus, Betano, Garanti BBVA, VEKA Romania, Selgros, Xiaomi, Antenna Group, and Hesburger.

For more information, visit oxygencomms.ro.

*This is a press release.

