Over two-thirds of Romanians use health monitoring devices, PwC report shows

Roughly 69% of respondents to the Voice of the Consumer 2025 survey conducted by PwC Romania use apps or smart devices, which have influenced their daily habits, with a third even stating that they have significantly changed their lifestyle.

The use of health monitoring devices, such as smartwatches or glucose monitors, shows that Romanians are increasingly open to technology. The use of artificial intelligence is increasing as well, especially for the personalization of exercise programs (41%) and meal planning (40%). Romanians also use AI for personalized diets, predictive shopping lists, food budget management, medical diagnostics, or for connecting with smart devices that suggest recipes based on available ingredients.

This attention to health extends to food. A majority of Romanian consumers assess their health as good (47%) or very good (35%), and are paying increasing attention to the foods they consume. Over 60% say that the risks associated with ultra-processed foods and pesticides concern them more than the price of products. In fact, 41% say they avoid ultra-processed foods, compared to a 37% regional average (Central and Eastern Europe).

Romania also ranks slightly better than the rest of the region in terms of reducing alcohol consumption. More and more Romanians (71%) use dietary supplements and emphasize freshness and seasonality, even at the expense of brand. Around 62% consider that local products are healthier, and more than half are willing to pay more for them.

In Romania, 70% of consumers believe that their own decisions and behaviors have the greatest influence on choices related to healthy eating, while 50% also acknowledge the role of food producers.

According to PwC, this shows that producers must go beyond promotion and invest in educating consumers about healthy eating and how their products contribute to a balanced lifestyle.

(Photo source: Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com)