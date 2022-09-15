Romanian wines awarded 18 medals at Mundus Vini International Wine Award 2022

Romanian wines were awarded 18 medals at the 31st edition of the Mundus Vini International Wine Award, one of the most important competitions of its kind worldwide.

Local winemakers received 10 gold and 8 silver medals during the 79 challenges of the competition. Domeniile Avereşti won the Best in Show title, and its Feteasca Regală and Busuioaca de Avereşti Diamond Selection wines received gold medals for being among the most appreciated wines from this year’s harvest.

Cramele Recaş was Romania’s top prizewinner, receiving two gold medals for its Solo Quinta 2021 and Speis & Trank Pinot Grigio. It also won five silver medals for several other wines.

"Wine has always been a very complex and dynamic field, for which Romania is prepared - our wines are extraordinarily good, made from rare, unique varieties, which deserve to be known both nationally and internationally,” said Mircea Niculescu, Senior Wine Buyer at Carrefour Romania. He also added that the 18 medals represent another step in putting Romanian wines on the map internationally.

This year’s Mundus Vini competition took place between September 1 and 4 in Neustadt, and featured an introductory masterclass and a winetasting for the top wines. Six Romanian wine varieties were presented during the winetasting, namely Fetească regală, Fetească albă, Fetească neagră, Busuioacă de Bohotin, Zghihara de Huşi and Busuioacă de Bohotin. Overall, 28 Romanian wines were tasted by the jurors, according to Agerpres. Some were included in the Deschidem Vinul Românesc, a national program aiming to promote Romanian wine internationally.

The wines awarded at the 31st edition of the Mundus Vini competition came from 33 renowned wine regions and were tasted and professionally evaluated by a jury of 130 experts. Twenty-three among them received the highest distinction, Grand Gold, and 980 wines received the gold medal for their extraordinary quality.

Italy was the country with the most awards, gathering 413 medals overall, followed by Spain (334) and Germany (192).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pavalache Stelian | Dreamstime.com)