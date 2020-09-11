Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 08:24
Business

OTP Bank Romania halves 9M profit on COVID-19 provisioning

09 November 2020
OTP Bank Romania, the local subsidiary of Hungarian group OTP, reported a consolidated net profit of RON 39 million (EUR 8 mln) in the first nine months of the year, roughly half of the RON 79 mln posted in the same period last year.

The bank's profitability dropped due to the higher risk metrics in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provisions for potential non-performing loans rose by RON 36 mln in the first nine months compared to the same period last year to RON 69 mln.

The bank set up most of the loan loss provisions in the first quarter of the year.

"We have allocated resources to cover the potential risk, which will ultimately be reflected in profitability, to be able to perform in the market and finance the local economy," said Gyula Fatér, General Manager of OTP Bank Romania.

In the first nine months of the year, the operating profit was RON 136 mln, down from RON 142 mln in the same period last year.

The revenues from operations increased by 11% yoy, but the operational expenditure rose by 19% yoy amid rising IT spending, as a result of efforts to digitize services and increasing staff costs.

The latter came from the inflation adjustment of wages and an annual increase of 16% in the average number of employees.

