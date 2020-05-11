OTP Bank finances expansion of Sibiu-based logistics operator

OTP Bank Romania extended a RON 8.9 million (EUR 1.8 mln) loan to Rara Invest, a company that operates logistics facilities in the industrial park Sura Mica in Sibiu county.

The loan was extended under the Government-backed lending program IMM Invest.

The new logistics center, partly financed by OTP Bank, is under construction and will add to the existing one. It will consist of four storage units, with a combined area of ​​15,000 sqm, a capacity of 20,000 pallets, and 23 ramps for loading and unloading trucks.

It will offer its customers loading, unloading, labeling, and truck transportation services anywhere in the world through its own fleet or that of its partners.

The company, active in the field of storage and distribution, currently operates three warehouses located in the Sura Mica parks and the West industrial area in Sibiu, with a total storage area of ​​8,850 sqm and a capacity of 10,000 pallets. Rara Logistic also has its own fleet of 5 trucks.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

