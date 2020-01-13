Oscar-shortlisted films, screened in Bucharest this weekend

Six of the ten films shortlisted this year for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film category will be screened between January 17 and January 19 at the Elvire Popesco cinema in Bucharest, as part of the Oscar Weekend event.
The nominees in the Best Foreign Film category will be selected from the shortlisted films.
This weekend, the public will get to see Barnabas Toth’s Those who remained; Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite; Ladj Ly’s Les Miserables; Mati Diop’s Atlantics; Pedro Almodovar’s Dolor y Gloria; and Kantemir Balagov’s Beanpole.
Tickets cost RON 15 (around EUR 3) until January 16 and RON 20 (EUR 4) afterwards. They are available at eventbook.ro and and the ticket office of the Elvire Popesco cinema.
The Oscar nominees will be announced on January 13, while the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 9.
